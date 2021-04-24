Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.
Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $427,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.