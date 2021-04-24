Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $427,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

