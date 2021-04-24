Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.76. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.9285 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

