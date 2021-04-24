Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.76. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 2,410 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.9285 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
