Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $124.93

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.93, but opened at $115.60. Sleep Number shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 11,585 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sleep Number by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

