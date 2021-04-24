Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up to $97.73

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.73, but opened at $103.25. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

