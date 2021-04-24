Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

