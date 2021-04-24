Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $65.50. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.