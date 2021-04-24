Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $86.58

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.58, but opened at $90.80. Glaukos shares last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 215.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

