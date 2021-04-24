PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $175.07. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 563.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

