Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLAY. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

