Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Coty Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 74.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 136.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 90,490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Coty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

