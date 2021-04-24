Evercore ISI Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

