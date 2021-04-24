Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $305.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $238.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.36. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

