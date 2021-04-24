Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) PT Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 358.42% from the stock’s current price.

AIF opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

