Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

