NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 156,933 shares.The stock last traded at $41.40 and had previously closed at $38.18.

NGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.