NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 156,933 shares.The stock last traded at $41.40 and had previously closed at $38.18.
NGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
