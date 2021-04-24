Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 225,685 shares.The stock last traded at $35.50 and had previously closed at $33.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

