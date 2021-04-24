Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down to $86.59

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.59, but opened at $84.49. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 4,192 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.