Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down to $86.59

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.59, but opened at $84.49. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 4,192 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

