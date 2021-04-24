Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.25. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,341 shares trading hands.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

