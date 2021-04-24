Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 210,695 shares.The stock last traded at $19.81 and had previously closed at $19.60.

Several research firms have commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

