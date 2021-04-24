Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

