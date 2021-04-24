FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

