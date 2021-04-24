Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DMAC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

