SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $5.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

SQZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

