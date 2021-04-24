Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $105.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.06 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $75.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $472.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $482.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $556.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $584.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

