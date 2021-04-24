American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

AEL stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,492,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

