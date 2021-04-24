William Blair Comments on Stride, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.