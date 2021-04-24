Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 364,929 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

