Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SGM opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. Sigma Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($2.08).
About Sigma Capital Group
