Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SGM opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. Sigma Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($2.08).

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

