Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

