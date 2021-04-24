Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.12 ($117.79).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.79. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

