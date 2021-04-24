Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

