FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Increased by Cormark (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

