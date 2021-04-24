WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $88.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. Bank of America raised their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in WNS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

