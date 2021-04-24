Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $12.75

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

