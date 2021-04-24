$409.43 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $409.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.60 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $280.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $178.76 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.61 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

