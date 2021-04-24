Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.73

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.73 and last traded at $188.53, with a volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,919,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.