Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.25

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

