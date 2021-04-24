MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $51.40. MarineMax shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 128.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.