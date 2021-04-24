Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.75. Lands’ End shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

LE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.40 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Insiders have sold a total of 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

