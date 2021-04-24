Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $31.95

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $33.48. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

