Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $11.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.14 million. Evolus reported sales of $10.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $108.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $121.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $173.69 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.