Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

