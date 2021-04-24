GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Neutral Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,342.60 ($17.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market capitalization of £67.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.11%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.