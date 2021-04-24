DA Davidson Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

