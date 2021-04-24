Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,273,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

