FY2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Decreased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

