Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

