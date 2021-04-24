Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Energean stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday.
About Energean
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.