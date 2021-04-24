British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

BTLCY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

