Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BOZTY stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

